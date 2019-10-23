KSP asking for information about cold case

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is asking for your help to solve a cold case murder.

On October 28, 1968, the body of Freddie Joe Fleming was found near the loading ramp at the rear of the IGA Food Store in Greenville, Kentucky. He had been fatally shot.

If you have information about the murder of Freddie Joe Fleming, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.