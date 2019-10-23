Man sentenced to life without parole in 7-year-old's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to life without parole in 7-year-old's death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced to life without parole in the death of a 7-year-old girl.

Timothy Madden said in a statement read by his lawyer Wednesday that justice won't be served until he is released and the right person arrested in the 2015 death of Gabbi Doolin.

Allen County Circuit Judge Janet Crocker accepted the prosecutor's recommendation.

News outlets report Madden was listening to his attorney while the slain girl's mother, Amy Doolin, read her victim impact statement. The child's father, Brian Doolin, shouted that they had waited four years and Madden should hear what she said.

Madden pleaded guilty in August to murder and kidnapping and entered an Alford plea to rape and sodomy charges. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

