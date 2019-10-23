Driver's education teacher emphasizes safety to teens

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Teen Driver Safety Week is October 20 to 26, 2019. A local driver's education teacher says her class is hard work, but prepares young drivers for the road.

Kim Wheeler teaches her students the rules of the road at Carbondale Community High School, "Put the phones away, keep your seat belts on, follow the speed limit law."

Wheeler also emphasizes the need to avoid objects that can distract you behind the wheel, "It's not my young drivers I see that distraction with. It's when they get a little more confident that you start to think, 'Okay, put that phone away, put it down, and don't mess with those things.'"

While she can teach her young drivers to avoid distractions, it's more difficult getting drivers around them to use more caution.

She emphasized, "Be patient, it seems like here in the last few weeks, we've seen so many people that are in a hurry, want to honk, want to go around you, just be patient. It's better to be safe than not."

To Wheeler, one of the greatest threats to her students is other drivers.

Her student, Cassidy Potter, says she's seen it first hand, "As a young driver following the rules of the road, people are always passing me and going above the speed limit, not even using turn signals, and I notice that now that I'm driving."

Osiris Hernandez, another of Wheeler's students, says she's seen it too, "Oh, and also tailgating, they tailgate a lot even if you have the student driver sometimes."

While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says road fatalities are down in recent years, Wheeler says it's because of classes like these.

"I think that when we talk about the things in the class, or we reinforce them in the car, that that's helpful for them," Wheeler said.

Wheeler also teaches students how to interact with police.