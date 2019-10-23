Macy's to hold national hiring event Thursday, October 24

(WSIL) -- Macy’s is holding a national hiring event Thursday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all store locations, including Carbondale and Cape Girardeau.

In all, Macy's plans to hire nearly 80,000 seasonal, full-time and part-time colleagues to work at stores, call centers, distribution and fulfillment centers

According to the retailer, nearly a third of Macy’s store leadership colleagues started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

You can also apply online, by visiting macysJOBS.com.