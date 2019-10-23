Bevin lays out priorities in second term if he's reelected

Macy’s is holding a national hiring event Thursday, October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has laid out his top priorities if Kentucky voters give him a second term in next month's election.
Two people face 43 counts of animal cruelty 2nd degree each after animal control officers found 43 Chihuahua dogs, three of which were dead.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) sent letters to Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to keep pressure on both agencies to figure out a way to improve on-time performances -- especially on the Carbondale-Champaign-Chicago route on Amtrak.
The Union County Sheriff announced Tuesday evening that a man's body was recovered from the Pine Hills area of Union County.
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a search near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that went missing Sunday.
Marion Fire Department and Ameren personnel were called to the jail Wednesday morning after some staff and inmates complained of symptoms.
The Carbondale Fire Department continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion Tuesday night.
The Carbondale Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire in Pine Lake Manor.
More than 3,000 gun holsters are being recalled due to an injury hazard.
