Two people charged with more than 40 counts of animal cruelty

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Two people face 43 counts of animal cruelty 2nd degree each after animal control officers found 43 Chihuahua dogs, three of which were dead.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office contacted McCracken County Animal Control officers when they learned that a woman who was taken into custody Friday, October 18 had left behind several animals that had not been cared for since she was jailed.

Animal Control officers tried to get the inmate, Jennifer Campbell, to consent to allow them to check on and care for the dogs. She refused, so officials instead obtained a search warrant for the home, 1105 Oaks Road.

Once inside the home, deputies and animal control officers found the dogs which have been taken to the McCracken County Humane Society.

Harold Campbell, 66, and Jennifer Campbell, 42, are both charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty 2nd degree.

They have court appearances October 31, 2019 at 9am .

McCracken County Animal Control is still actively investigating this case and additional information may follow.

If you would like to help the dogs, which are not available for adoption at this time, the McCracken County Humane Society posted a list of items it needs to its Facebook page . You can see that list below.