U.S. Sen. Durbin pushes to improve Amtrak on-time performance

WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) sent letters to Amtrak and the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to keep pressure on both agencies to figure out a way to improve on-time performances -- especially on the Carbondale-Champaign-Chicago route on Amtrak.

Durbin says the on-time performances (OTP) continue to worsen because freight railroads continue to ignore their statuatory obligation to provide Amtrak with preference on their tracks. As a result, freight interference has hampered Amtrak’s financial stability as well as reliability for riders, and caused roughly 60 percent of Amtrak’s delays in FY2018.

Durbin wrote in a letter to Amtrak's President and CEO:

As a firm supporter of passenger rail, I stand ready to continue working with Amtrak, as well as with the FRA to push Canadian National, to improve Amtrak’s reliability for Illinois riders. The people of Illinois deserve better-- they deserve assurance that they can arrive at their destination in not only a safe but a timely manner.

You can view the full letter to Amtrak below.

The move comes after the recent publication of the Amtrak Office of the Inspector General’s (OIG) report titled “Better Estimates Needed of the Financial Impacts of Poor On-Time Performance”.

The report again highlights the dismal OTP along the Illini/Saluki route in particular, citing OTP as low as six percent for Northbound Illini trains and 17 percent for Northbound Saluki trains during Fiscal Year (FY) 2018.

This is a stark decline from an already-low 29 percent OTP on this route as of FY 2017.

Further, the report details how poor OTP leads Amtrak to pay financial penalties for crew staffing violations, and that out of the 1,329 penalties for late trains in FY 2018, 811 of these penalties were paid to engineers on the Illini/Saluki route.

The full text of the letter to the FRA follows.