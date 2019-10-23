St. Louis plans to get rid of 2,000 dead and dying trees - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis plans to get rid of 2,000 dead and dying trees

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis plans to spend $1 million to get rid of 2,000 potentially dangerous trees.

A contract was awarded Wednesday to a private tree removal company whose work will supplement ongoing tree maintenance by the city's Forestry Division.

Mayor Lyda Krewson says residents often raise concerns about dead or dying trees near their homes, cars and sidewalks. She says removing them will make neighbors safer and more pleasant.

Plans call for the trees to be removed by next summer. Most are in public right-of-way.

The mayor's office says the city plans to replace as many of the trees as possible with new, healthier ones.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.