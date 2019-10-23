Father accused of killing disabled son to remain jailed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Father accused of killing disabled son to remain jailed

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis-area man accused of killing his disabled 9-year-old son in 2003 will stay in jail without bail.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a bail hearing was Wednesday for 46-year-old Dawan Ferguson. He was charged Oct. 3 with killing his son, Christian Ferguson, who vanished in 2003 and has never been found.

Assistant St. Louis County prosecutor Melissa Price Smith said at the hearing that Ferguson will be charged with additional crimes by Thursday, citing those as additional reasons to keep him behind bars.

Ferguson's attorney had argued that charges should be dismissed because they fail to state how police believe Ferguson killed his son or why they think he did it.

Christian had a rare disorder that prevented processing of protein. He couldn't walk or talk.

