Carbondale Fire Department investigating mansion fire

The Carbondale Fire Department continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion Tuesday night.
The Carbondale Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire in Pine Lake Manor.
More than 3,000 gun holsters are being recalled due to an injury hazard.
Union County officials confirm they have located the body of a hiker that had been reported missing.
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a search near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that went missing Sunday.
The Union County Sheriff announced Tuesday evening that a man's body was recovered from the Pine Hills area of Union County.
Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.
Marion Fire Department and Ameren personnel were called to the jail Wednesday morning after some staff and inmates complained of symptoms.
Soak up the sunshine Wednesday as it might be the last time many see much of blue sky until later this weekend.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- There's plenty of spooky activities for both children and adults to enjoy for Carbondale's Halloween weekend.
