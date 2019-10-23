Carbondale Fire Department investigating mansion fire

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Fire Department (CFD) continues to investigate a massive fire at a mansion located at 26 Pine Lake Drive Tuesday night.

CFD says crews initially arrived at the scene at 6:17 p.m. and battled the flames until the fire was finally declared under control at 10:14 p.m. Fire crews stayed on the scene until 4:08 a.m. salvaging and investigating.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Pine Manor Estate is marketed as a luxury bed and breakfast that can accommodate more than 70 guests to serve as a venue for weddings or events.

According to the property's website, the house that caught fire was 29,000 square feet and boasted a wine cellar, bar, library, theater room, game room, nine bedrooms, and eight bathrooms among other rooms.

Agencies that responded include: Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Lake of Egypt Fire Department, Makanda Township Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Murphysboro Pomona Somerset Fire Protection District, Williamson County Fire Protection District, Ameren Illinois, City of Carbondale Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, and Murdale Water District.

The cause is still under investigation.