Body of missing hiker identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of missing hiker identified

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Union County officials confirm they have located the body of a hiker that had been reported missing. 

68-year-old Don L. Wall from Texico, Illinois was found deceased at a campsite between Bald Knob Cross and the Pine Hills area on the River to River trail. 

At approximately 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 22, horseback riders contacted the Union County Sheriff's Office to report they had found the body on the trail near Hutchins Creek.

Law enforcement responded to the location and identified the remains as the missing hiker, Wall. 

The investigation into Mr. Walls death continues, and will be conducted by the Union County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Conservation Police, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and the Union County Coroner's Office. 

