Authorities searching for "armed and dangerous" man in Sesser

SESSER (WSIL) -- Authorities are searching for a man who assaulted a police officer in Sesser.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says 43-year-old Anthony Lee Melvin was last seen near Murray Street in Sesser. Melvin is considered armed and dangerous.

Sesser Mayor Jason Ashmore is asking residents to stay inside and keep doors locked. He says residents should call 911 if they see "anyone out of the ordinary."