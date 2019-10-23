Missouri man sentenced to probation for mass shooting threat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man sentenced to probation for mass shooting threat

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has been sentenced to one year of probation for threatening an attack similar to a 2008 mass shooting at a city council meeting in suburban St. Louis.

Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Hobbs of Rock Hill was sentenced Tuesday for a charge of making terrorist threats. He has been ordered to give up his weapons and not to have any "unwelcomed or unlawful" contact with Webster Groves employees or KSDK-TV.

He pleaded guilty in August to threating Webster Groves employees in an email to the TV station. KSDK-TV says it notified police after Hobbs wrote that he didn't want his construction dispute with the city of Webster Groves to "end badly like what Cookie Thorton did at Kirkwood City Hall."

In 2008, Thornton stormed into the council chamber in nearby Kirkwood and killed six people. Police shot and killed Thornton.

