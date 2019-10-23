Carbon monoxide leak at Williamson County Jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbon monoxide leak at Williamson County Jail

By Mandy Robertson
MARION (WSIL) -- Crews are working to find the source of a carbon monoxide leak at Williamson County Jail.

Marion Fire Department and Ameren personnel were called to the jail Wednesday morning after some staff and inmates complained of symptoms. 

Deputy Brian Murrah with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the fire department did an air quality check and discovered carbon monoxide in the area that contain booking, work release, structured inmates, and contracted housing. 

Six inmates were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Other staff and inmates were moved to a different part of the building with a different ventilation system. 

Murrah says the general housing unit was not affected. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates. 

