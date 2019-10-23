Man accused of driving drunk at 110 mph with kids in vehicle - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of driving drunk at 110 mph with kids in vehicle

Posted: Updated:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Court documents say a man who is charged with a felony was driving drunk with a 2-, 4- and 10-year-old in his vehicle as he sped down a Missouri highway at 110 mph.

Thirty-three-year-old Justin Pike, of St. Joseph, was charged this week with child endangerment. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that he was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 29 in Buchanan County. Court documents allege that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers smelled alcohol on his breath and administered a sobriety test, which he failed.

He has been released on bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.