The 97th annual Pinckneyville Mardi Gras

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The 97th Pinckneyville Mardi Gras begins Friday, October 25 and this year's celebration will have an 'I Love the 80s' theme.

The celebration kicks off with a Children's Parade at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Business Trick or Treat at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, events start at 8 a.m. with a vendor fair and wrap up with the night parade starting at 7 p.m.

You can click here for a full schedule of events.