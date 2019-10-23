Ohio plans to increase payments to relatives caring for kids - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ohio plans to increase payments to relatives caring for kids

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio plans to increase payments to approved relatives caring for children who were taken from their parents even when the family members aren't licensed caregivers.

The move is meant to close a gap between non-licensed relatives such as grandparents who receive a basic payment for caring for children, and relatives who become licensed and often earn hundreds of dollars more per month.

The issue has taken on new significance because the opioid crisis has seen a huge increase in the number of children taken from homes because of parents' or guardians' addictions.

A 2017 federal court ruling said the so-called foster care maintenance payments must be paid to relatives recognized by children services offices as caregivers, regardless of whether they are licensed.

