Windy Wednesday, but the weekend is trending wetter

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Soak up the sunshine Wednesday as it might be the last time many see much of blue sky until later this weekend.

Winds will pick up this morning from the southwest with gusts up to 25 to 30 miles per hour. Sunshine and a more southerly wind will bump temperatures back into the upper 60s Wednesday afternoon.

We're tracking two storm systems set to bring rain into the forecast late week and the first half of the weekend. A cold front will move in from the north and west on Thursday and a few showers are likely behind the front. These showers will be very light and primarily focused in southwest Illinois and the Ozark Foothills of southeast Missouri.

A few showers and patchy drizzle may linger into Friday. While it may be just enough to create some dampness in the air and a few wet roads, the amount is expected to be very light with many picking up less than 0.10" through Friday.

Another system is expected to pass through on Saturday. The Saturday system will bring more potential for widespread rain to kick off the weekend. We're tracking potential for 0.5" to 1.0" of rainfall on Saturday.

By Sunday, we'll start to dry back out with gradual cooling expected through much of next week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.