Kentucky zoo's elephant calf has a name: Fitz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A 2 ½-month-old elephant calf born at a Kentucky zoo is now known as Fitz, the namesake of a woman who was a fan of the pachyderms.

The Louisville Zoo said the winner of its fundraising vote was Kristin Hays of Prospect for the name she submitted after her great-grandmother, who loved elephants. Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said Hays originally said it was her great-grandfather but later said her sister corrected her.

The contest raised $6,000 for the zoo. Norton Children's Hospital sponsored the naming contest for the calf born Aug. 2. And 23-month-old heart transplant recipient Eli Alexander and his family unveiled the winning name Tuesday.

Fitz and his mother, Mikki, are on exhibit daily.

