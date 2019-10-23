Plenty of Halloween fun for all ages in Carbondale

There's plenty of spooky activities for both children and adults to enjoy for Carbondale's Halloween weekend.

Things kick-off on Friday, October 25 with the ghoul and glam portrait event in the morning and several festivities in the afternoon and evening.

One of those includes the Fourth Friday fair with Latin music infused with other styles like jazz and bounce houses for the kids.

That evening the pumpkin glow trail is also an option where families can take a walk on a trail through the Oakland Nature Preserve lined with jack-o-lanterns.

Activities start back up on Saturday, October 26 at 10 a.m. with art projects for all ages, which takes place at Artspace 304.

Also taking place at 10 a.m. for families is the 22nd annual Carbondale Safe Halloween at Murdale.

The event allows children to trick-or-treat at the Murdale shops.

Another highlight is Live at Washington and Main where a stage will be set up for various performance from 4 p.m. to midnight.

You can also get chased by zombies during The Night of the Living Dawg Zombie 5K on the SIU campus.

For a full list of activities, their times and locations, please click here.

Be sure to scroll down toward the bottom of the screen to get to October 25 & 26.