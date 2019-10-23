Trump claim brings new pain to relatives of lynching victims

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump's claim that the impeachment inquiry is a lynching has struck a painful chord for black people whose relatives died in racist lynchings.

Ohio resident Malinda Edwards says Trump is ignorant, insensitive or racist. The Ku Klux Klan lynched her father, a 24-year-old black man, Willie Edwards Jr. in Alabama in 1957. No one ever went to prison.

A cousin of Mississippi lynching victim Emmett Till, Deborah Watts, calls the president's tweet "insensitive and offensive."

Facing an impeachment inquiry that he and supporters claim is illegal, Trump tweeted Tuesday that the process is a lynching. Some Republicans agree, but the relatives of actual lynching victims don't.

Janet Langhart Cohen says Trump knows how to hurt and divide. She says one of her distant cousins was lynched in Kentucky.

