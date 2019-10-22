Local beauty vlogger, Emily Eddington Dihle, welcomes third child

(WSIL) -- Join WSIL in congratulating Beauty Broadcast founder, and former News 3 this Morning anchor, Emily Eddington Dihle, on the birth of her first son.

MORE: Women at Work: Beauty Vlogger

She shared a photo on social media, saying her third child, Rhett Preston, was born October 22 after 5 p.m.

Rhett's two big sisters, mom and dad, Tyler, are all smiles in the photo. Mom and baby are doing well.