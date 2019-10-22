Body found at Union County campsite - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body found at Union County campsite

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff announced Tuesday evening that a man's body was recovered from the Pine Hills area of Union County.

In a press release, deputies said the body was found at approximately 5:00 p.m. at a campsite. The name of the person is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Earlier on Tuesday, The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) was searching near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that had been missing since Sunday. Detective Bart Hileman tells News 3, authorities believe the body is that of the missing hiker, but they can not yet confirm it.

Assisting in the search were the following agency’s: Illinois Conversation Police, U.S. Forest Service Police, Union County Coroner’s Office, and the Union County Rescue Squad.

More information regarding this incident will be released at a future date.

