Massive house fire in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Massive house fire in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire in Pine Lake Manor.

At the scene we can see large flames shooting up from the roof of a large home.

According to Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, Carbondale Fire has called for all available firefighters. Carterville, Murphysboro, and Marion are also headed to the scene.

