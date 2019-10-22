Cape Girardeau woman claims $3M lottery prize

The Carbondale Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire in Pine Lake Manor.
There's a new millionaire living in Cape Girardeau.
Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up.
Cape Air will continue to provide scheduled air service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for another 4-year term.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he will not attend President Donald Trump's planned speech next week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which the city is hosting.
The Perry County Sheriff's office has a new K9 officer on the force.
KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816 and 761 kilogram) that Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car.
WSIL - Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies make for another fine fall day Wednesday except ... strong winds will continue. ...
If they can close our plant, they can close yours, too.
President Donald Trump has spent a lot of time bashing Chicago, and now he's coming to visit.
