Cape Girardeau woman claims $3M lottery prize

(WSIL) -- There's a new millionaire living in Cape Girardeau.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Cathy Blackwell claimed the largest non-jackpot Mega Millions prize ever won in the state.

Blackwell matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on October 8 which was worth $1 million. And because she added Megaplier to her play, her prize was multiplied by the number drawn, which was 3.

Blackwell’s ticket is the first Match 5 winner with an added Megaplier since the base prize was raised to $1 million in 2013.

She purchased her winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 19 S. Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau.

The winning Mega Millions numbers on Oct. 8 were: 5, 8, 10, 17 and 48, and the Mega Ball was 3.