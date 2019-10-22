Saline County loses coal mine and processing plant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saline County loses coal mine and processing plant

Posted: Updated:

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Coal mines are closing across the country despite promises by President Trump to boost the industry.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports coal production fell to a 40-year low this year.

Here in southern Illinois Wildcat Hills Mine and the nearby Willow Lake Preparation Plant will lay off 225 workers. Wildcat Hills Mine is expected to close its doors in mid-December.

Senator Dale Fowler says he's not happy about the closure.

Fowler says he's working hard to bring in resources to the area, "It's not just going back to session to be a voice. You know each and everyday, I'm on the phone talking to different companies to different consultant and networking and marketing what we have here."

Congressman John Shimkus sent a letter to President Trump about the closure. It's a move Senator Fowler agrees with.

He says awareness is key, "We need to let everyone know. We need to let the president know. Our congress. Everyone know throughout the whole legislative processes if its federal or state about the devastation."

Dr. Karen Weiss from Southeastern Illinois College says years ago when Sahara Coal closed the college worked with the employees there to get them back on their feet, "Certainly we offer finical aid that they can come in and get one of our programs so we have that retraining available for them."

She says the college is available for anyone who needs help.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.