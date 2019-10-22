Suspect charged with stabbing woman walking with her child - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect charged with stabbing woman walking with her child

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Northern Illinois authorities say a 60-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a woman who was walking with her child in a forest preserve.

The Lake County sheriff's office says 60-year-old Marquette Owens of Ingleside faces aggravated battery and attempted murder charges in connection with the alleged stabbing in the Grant Woods Forest Preserve, northwest of Chicago. Owens on Tuesday was ordered held in lieu of $750,000 bond in the Lake County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if Owens has legal representation.

Lake County Forest Preserves Ranger Police Cmdr. Jim Siefken says investigators are planning a follow-up interview with the victim. Siefken says investigators had a brief talk with the victim at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was taken Monday for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman's child wasn't injured during the attack.

