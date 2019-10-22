Victim of hit-and-run at Red Zone: "I thought I was going to die"

The Carbondale Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire in Pine Lake Manor.
The Carbondale Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire in Pine Lake Manor.
Join WSIL in congratulating Beauty Broadcast founder, and former News 3 this Morning anchor, Emily Eddington.
Join WSIL in congratulating Beauty Broadcast founder, and former News 3 this Morning anchor, Emily Eddington.
The Union County Sheriff announced Tuesday evening that a man's body was recovered from the Pine Hills area of Union County.
The Union County Sheriff announced Tuesday evening that a man's body was recovered from the Pine Hills area of Union County.
A victim of a hit-and-run speaks from her hospital bed as deputies search for the driver.
A victim of a hit-and-run speaks from her hospital bed as deputies search for the driver.
There's a new millionaire living in Cape Girardeau.
There's a new millionaire living in Cape Girardeau.
Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up.
Verizon is offering new and current customers a free year of Disney+ as the battle for streaming customers heats up.
Cape Air will continue to provide scheduled air service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for another 4-year term.
Cape Air will continue to provide scheduled air service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for another 4-year term.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he will not attend President Donald Trump's planned speech next week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which the city is hosting.
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he will not attend President Donald Trump's planned speech next week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, which the city is hosting.
The Perry County Sheriff's office has a new K9 officer on the force.
The Perry County Sheriff's office has a new K9 officer on the force.
KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816 and 761 kilogram) that Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car.
KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816 and 761 kilogram) that Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car.