Cape Air will provide flights from southern Illinois to St. Louis and Nashville

MARION (WSIL) -- Cape Air will continue to provide scheduled air service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois for another 4-year term. 

The airline currently offers daily service between Veterans Airport and St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but under the new contract that service will be expanded to also include flights to and from Nashville International Airport.

Doug Kimmel, Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois Airport Director:

The DOT selection is the culmination of an extensive public review and comment period that resulted in the airport receiving a majority of input favoring Cape Air. With flights soon to be added to Nashville, along with introduction of the new Tecnam aircraft, we couldn’t be more excited about the air service opportunities before us.

