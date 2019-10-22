News conference set regarding brothers' death investigation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

News conference set regarding brothers' death investigation

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday into the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers missing since July and presumed dead.

Caldwell County Maj. Mitch Allen told the Kansas City Star that new charges will be filed against Garland Nelson, the Missouri man already charged with tampering with a vehicle rented by Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. Officials with the sheriff's and prosecutor's offices would say only that a news conference is planned at the courthouse.

The brothers were reported missing July 21. They had been visiting Nelson's farm while on a trip related to their cattle business.

Human remains were found on the farm but had not been identified.

A message left Tuesday with Nelson's attorney was not immediately returned.

