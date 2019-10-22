Perry County Sheriff's Office welcomes new officer

PERRY COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Perry County Sheriff's office has a new K9 officer on the force. Rex is a Sable German Shepherd who was donated to the department from Top Dog Kennels, Indiana.

Rex is a patrol K9 and he specializes in tracking and apprehension of criminals.

Sherrif Steve Bareis says he will handle the 80-pound dog. Bareis says Rex and finish out his narcotic and article detection training.

