2 Chicago police officers convicted on corruption charges

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal jury has convicted two Chicago police officers on charges alleging they lied to judges to obtain search warrants and then robbed the properties they searched of drugs and money.

David Salgado and Xavier Elizondo were found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Defense attorneys described Elizondo and Salgado as crime fighters who had been wrongly accused.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Franzblau, however, described the pair as corrupt officers "who betrayed their badges and used their police powers to lie, cheat and steal."

Prosecutors allege that the 45-year-old Elizondo and the 37-year-old Salgado stole property and falsified police reports while working as gang officers. They say the crimes occurred at least between June of 2017 and January of 2018.

