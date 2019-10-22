Conference to help protect kids from cyber-bullying, more

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A conference next month at Southern Illinois University will focus on educating and protecting children and students from cybercrimes, including cyber-bullying.

The “CYBERNET: Education and Protection Conference” is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 5, in Student Center Ballroom B.

Organizers say the conference will provide informative and educational presentations on cyber safety that students, parents, teachers, community professionals and school administrators will find beneficial.

The psychological viewpoint will look at cyber-bullying and how it effects a child’s mental and psychological well-being. The legal perspective will show the responsibility of parents and the community toward cyber-related crimes, and the legal remedies involved. The technology aspect focus on securing communications when using the internet.

The conference is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested. To pre-register, email cyberconference@siu.edu with the name and age of the person being registered and whether they are a student, parent, teacher or community member.

The presenters, with their respective topics are:

Hussein Soliman, professor, School of Social Work, “Family Dynamics as Protective Measures.”

Mary Louise Cashel, associate professor, Psychology, “Parent Resources and Support for Mitigating Social Media.”

Jennifer A. Brobst, associate professor, SIU School of Law, “State and Federal Legal Protections for Youth.”

Rana Salameh, assistant lecturer, School of Computing, “Cybersecurity Essentials at Homes, Schools and Work.”

Khaled Ahmed, assistant professor, School of Computing, “Cybercrimes Mitigation Technology Challenges.”