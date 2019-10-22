Winds will continue through Wednesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Winds will continue through Wednesday

WSIL - Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies make for another fine fall day Wednesday except ... strong winds will continue.  Next chance of rain still arrives Thursday but now appears the chance will linger into Saturday.  Friday night football could be a cool wet event.  There are many moving parts in the forecast and updates will be important for your planning.

Jim has the latest updates in his forecast coming up on News 3 this evening. 

