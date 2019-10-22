No warning siren for twister; mayor has to use hand crank - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No warning siren for twister; mayor has to use hand crank

Posted: Updated:

SPARTA, Mo. (AP) - The tornado siren failed to sound when a small tornado reached the area of Sparta, Missouri, because the small-town mayor couldn't get to the hand-crank siren.

KY-TV reports that the tornado tracked into the Sparta area just after 1 a.m. Monday. Winds up to 90 mph damaged homes and downed trees, but no injuries were reported.

Mayor Jenny Davis says she is the only person tasked with the responsibility of using a hand crank to power the lone warning siren in the southwestern Missouri town of 1,900. She tried to get to the crank but a fallen tree blocked her path.

Davis is warning residents to find more reliable sources for severe weather warnings since the cost of replacing the hand-crank siren is $40,000, money Sparta doesn't have available.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.