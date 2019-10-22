Marine killed in Humvee accident during California training - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marine killed in Humvee accident during California training

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) - Military officials say a Marine was killed in a vehicle accident at a Northern California training facility.

The Marine Corps says 21-year-old Pfc. Christian Bautista was serving as a turret gunner on an armored Humvee when the accident occurred Sunday at the Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport. Officials didn't immediately provide details about the accident.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Tuesday that Bautista was from Cook County, Illinois, and based at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. He enlisted in the Marines in Sept. 2018. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terror Service Medal.

The newspaper says Bautista's unit was conducting tactical logistics support training at the training center near the Nevada border.

The accident is under investigation.

