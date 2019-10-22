"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" to air twice on WSIL - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- It's not Halloween without Charlie Brown, and you've got two chances to catch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on WSIL this month.

A 30-minute version of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. It will be followed by another holiday cartoon, "Toy Story of Terror!".


This full-length version of the classic animated Peanuts special will air Sunday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The hour-long broadcast will also include the bonus cartoon "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown".
 

You can click here for a full list of ABC Halloween programming.

