"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" to air twice on WSIL

(WSIL) -- It's not Halloween without Charlie Brown, and you've got two chances to catch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on WSIL this month.

A 30-minute version of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. It will be followed by another holiday cartoon, "Toy Story of Terror!".



This full-length version of the classic animated Peanuts special will air Sunday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The hour-long broadcast will also include the bonus cartoon "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown".



You can click here for a full list of ABC Halloween programming.