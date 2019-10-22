"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" to air twice on WSIL

KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816 and 761 kilogram) that Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car.
WSIL - Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies make for another fine fall day Wednesday except ... strong winds will continue. ...
If they can close our plant, they can close yours, too.
President Donald Trump has spent a lot of time bashing Chicago, and now he's coming to visit.
R. Kelly's former divorce lawyer has asked an Illinois judge to order the R&B singer to pay her more than $12,000 in fees.
A federal judge has refused to dismiss Chicago's lawsuit against former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.
It's not Halloween without Charlie Brown, and you've got two chances to catch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on WSIL this month.
DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have positively identified the body of Benedetta "Beth" Bentley.
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a search near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that went missing Sunday.
A statement from The Carter Center says Jimmy suffered "a minor pelvic fracture" on Monday, but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home.
