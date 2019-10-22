Hiker reported missing between Jackson, Union counties

It's not Halloween without Charlie Brown, and you've got two chances to catch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on WSIL this month.
DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have positively identified the body of Benedetta "Beth" Bentley.
The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a search near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that went missing Sunday.
KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816 and 761 kilogram) that Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car.
A statement from The Carter Center says Jimmy suffered "a minor pelvic fracture" on Monday, but remains in good spirits and looks forward to recovering at home.
MARION (WSIL) -- La Galeria Mexican Cuisine & Creamery opened less than a month ago but is already creating a buzz around our region.
A brisk morning stepping out the door as temperatures have dipped back into the upper 40s and the wind is still blowing.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says his office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Red Zone Bar parking lot during the early morning hours of Sunday October 20, 2019.
Two people have been sent to area hospitals after being hit by a vehicle.
A former New York Yankee and 8-time MLB All-Star made a stop at Mt. Vernon High School Monday.
