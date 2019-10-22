Hiker reported missing between Jackson, Union counties

VIENNA (WSIL) -- The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) is conducting a search near Inspiration Point in the Shawnee National Forest for a hiker that went missing Sunday.

Acting District Ranger Chad Deaton tells News 3 the unnamed hiker was last contacted Sunday near Bald Knob Cross of Peace. Deaton said the lone hiker was headed to Inspiration Point to be picked up, but never made it to his destination.

Deaton said there are four USFS Search and Rescue personnel deployed near Inspiration Point. Two additional conservation officers are assisting in the search.

