Autoworkers from closed plants fight new GM contract

Autoworkers from closed plants fight new GM contract

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - If they can close our plant, they can close yours, too.

That's the message from workers at three shuttered General Motors factories that didn't get new products under the tentative contract agreement reached last week between GM and its striking union.

Many workers from those closed factories say they want to vote down the contract and continue the 6-week-old strike.

But few think they will be successful because the agreement is too attractive.

