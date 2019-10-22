Man sentenced to 2 life terms for child sexual abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to 2 life terms for child sexual abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man has been sentenced to two life prison terms for child sexual abuse.

Greene County prosecutors announced Monday in a news release that 30-year-old Johnny Cooper was sentenced Friday for 10 felonies, including multiple counts of statutory rape and statutory sodomy.

He was convicted in August after jurors heard the testimony of three sisters. The oldest sister testified that she was abused for eight years and described trying to protect her siblings.

Prosecutors say the sisters initially disclosed the abuse when Cooper was in jail and then recanted when he was released because they were afraid of him and didn't think anyone would believe them. The release said that once Cooper was out of the girls' lives, they were able to reaffirm their previous disclosures of abuse.

