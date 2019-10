(WSIL) -- The Carbondale NAACP is holding it's 42nd annual Freedom Fund Banquet this weekend.

It will be held Sunday, October 27 at the Carbondale Civic Center. Dinner is at 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5 p.m. This year's theme is, "When We Fight, We Win." The keynote speaker is Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Tickets are $30 per person or $350 for a table. For additional information or to purchase tickets, contact Diane Hood at (618) 303-5974.