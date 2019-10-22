Beth Bentley remains identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beth Bentley remains identified

Posted: Updated:

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have positively identified the body of Benedetta "Beth" Bentley. 

Bentley was reportedly last seen on May 23, 2010, after a friend dropped her off at an Amtrak station in Centralia, Illinois. She was supposed to take the train back home to Woodstock, Il. Bentley never arrived at home and was reported missing.

On December 4, 2017, ISP searched a rural location in Jefferson County and found badly burned human remains. Those remains have been identified as Bentley. 

The investigation was conducted by ISP Zone 7 Investigations, ISP Zone 1 Investigations, and the Woodstock Police Department. The results of this investigation have been forwarded to the Jefferson County States Attorney.

