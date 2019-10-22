Warren joins striking Chicago teachers as negotiations stall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warren joins striking Chicago teachers as negotiations stall

CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren called for people across the country to support striking Chicago teachers after joining educators picketing outside an elementary school.

Classes were canceled for more than 300,000 students for a fourth day on Tuesday, including the school where the Massachusetts senator rallied and took photos with teachers and other school staff.

The Chicago Teachers Union's 25,000 members and Chicago Public Schools remain at odds over teacher pay, school staffing and class sizes.

Negotiators reported some progress over the weekend on teachers' priorities including stricter limits on class sizes. But talks stalled late Monday, and union leaders blamed Mayor Lori Lightfoot for asking teachers to return to classrooms without a deal.

Lightfoot said Tuesday she won't stop talking about "the human cost" of the strike for students.

