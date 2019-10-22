Police department reorganized amid budget cuts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police department reorganized amid budget cuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The police chief of Kentucky largest city has announced a reorganization amid budget cuts and a shrinking workforce.

News outlets report Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said on Tuesday that multiple divisions will merge by Dec. 1 in an effort to make the police department "leaner and more focused." Along with the mergers, Conrad said the agency will reorganize its command structure.

The chief said the department had 1,260 sworn officers on staff last year and current staffing is at 1,189.

He says the agency will continue to reduce staff as needed to fit the department's budget, which has decreased due to increasing pension and employee health care costs.

