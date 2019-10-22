30-year-old identified as person killed in police shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

30-year-old identified as person killed in police shooting

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man as the person killed in a police shooting in St. Louis.

St. Louis police said Monday that Steven Day was killed Sunday after a confrontation that started with an attempted traffic stop. Police say the car sped off and crashed.

Police say an officer then tried unsuccessfully to stun Day when he refused to remove his hand from his pocket. Police say that when Day pulled out a weapon and pointed it at an officer, the officer fired several times, hitting Day in the torso. No officers were hurt

Police say officers recovered a 9 mm pistol at the scene and found drugs in Day's car. The Force Investigation Unit is investigating the shooting.

