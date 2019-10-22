Missouri man grows 2 record setting pumpkins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man grows 2 record setting pumpkins

Posted: Updated:

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man has busted the state records for the heaviest and second-heaviest pumpkins.

KMBC-TV reports that the 1,798-pound and 1,677-pound giants (816 and 761 kilogram) that Richard Bottorf entered into the Republic Pumpkin Daze weigh more combined than a compact car. Bottorf carved the smaller pumpkin after it was weighed earlier this month. The larger one will be on display Wednesday at an elementary school in Harrisonville.

Bottorf has a history of breaking records. Back in 2017, he grew a 1,563-pound (709 kilogram) pumpkin that that beat the Missouri state record by more than 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

Guinness World Records says the largest-ever pumpkin weighed 2,624 pounds (1190 kilograms). It was grown in Belgium in 2016.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.