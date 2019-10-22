Cool, breezy Tuesday, more rain chances later this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A brisk morning stepping out the door as temperatures have dipped back into the upper 40s and the wind is still blowing.

Tuesday afternoon, we'll need all the sunshine we can get to help warm us up, as temperatures will likely only top in the lower 60s and the wind may gust out of the west 15 to 25 miles per hour.

As high pressure passes to our south, winds will turn back out of the south and southwest on Wednesday, bumping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another weak cold front is expected to approach by Thursday with a chance for showers returning into the forecast. The cold front is slow to move through, so showers could linger into Friday morning.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect this week and into the weekend.