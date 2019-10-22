Cool, breezy Tuesday, more rain chances later this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cool, breezy Tuesday, more rain chances later this week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A brisk morning stepping out the door as temperatures have dipped back into the upper 40s and the wind is still blowing. 

Tuesday afternoon, we'll need all the sunshine we can get to help warm us up, as temperatures will likely only top in the lower 60s and the wind may gust out of the west 15 to 25 miles per hour. 

As high pressure passes to our south, winds will turn back out of the south and southwest on Wednesday, bumping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. 

Another weak cold front is expected to approach by Thursday with a chance for showers returning into the forecast. The cold front is slow to move through, so showers could linger into Friday morning. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect this week and into the weekend. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.