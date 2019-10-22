Bridge replacement project starting this month in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bridge replacement project starting this month in Kentucky

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Contractors are set to begin work on a bridge replacement project in Kentucky.

The state Transportation Cabinet says the project on Kentucky 1944 in northwest Bath County is expected to begin Monday over White Oak Creek just east of Cow Creek Road. The bridge and road will be closed for up to three weeks. The location is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Lexington.

Local traffic will be able to access locations up to the work site, but through traffic should use Kentucky 36 and Kentucky 111 to detour.

The cabinet said the work is part of a two-bridge project, including one on Kentucky 681 in Fleming County that was finished this summer. The work for both is being done under a $994,208 low-bid contract awarded to RGF Inc.

