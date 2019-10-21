Former MLB great visits local high schoolers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former MLB great visits local high schoolers

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- A former New York Yankee and 8-time MLB All-Star made a stop at Mt. Vernon High School Monday.

Darryl Strawberry was there to talk to students about his life's successes, struggles and how they can learn from his setbacks.

Strawberry said that he loves speaking to the next generation so they don't fall into the same bad traps as he did, "I really want to educate the kids about what's happening, and how kids are getting lost in vaping, drinking, just all of the different things that are out there, social media, and just try to remind them that all that stuff is not important, what is important is knowing who you are."

Strawberry played 17 seasons in the big leagues, leading the New York Mets to a World Series championship in 1986 and then leading the Yankees to three championships in 1996, 1998, and 1999.

After he retired, Strawberry fell into addiction and spent time in prison. He now uses his story of rags to riches and then riches to rags to inspire others.

He will speak at Orchardville Church in Xenia, Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday (Oct. 22, 23) at 7 p.m.

