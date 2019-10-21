Driver who hit two at Red Zone Bar still at large - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver who hit two at Red Zone Bar still at large

Posted: Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says his office is investigating an incident that occurred at the Red Zone Bar parking lot during the early morning hours of Sunday October 20, 2019.

Vick says as the bar was closing, a fight broke out, and as one of the people in that fight got in his car to drive away, he struck two people.

The two people struck were taken to the hospital. Officials did not give us any information about their conditions or injuries.

The man who was driving, crashed his car at the intersection of Route 37 and Stotlar Road, where he abandoned the car.

The sheriff's office is searching for that driver, who they say witnesses have helped identify.

If you have any information about this case, call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6541.

